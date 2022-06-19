No matter who wins Sunday’s presidential runoff in Colombia, the nation will have its first Black vice president.

Why it matters: The Black population in Colombia is large but has been historically marginalized.

Afro Colombians “are overrepresented in the numbers of forcibly displaced people and victims of violence” from the decades-old conflict in the country, Eduardo Restrepo, an anthropologist at Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, tells Axios.

What to know: Francia Márquez, who is running alongside leftist Gustavo Petro, is a lawyer and longtime activist, and winner of the Goldman Prize, a prestigious recognition in environmentalism.

Marelen Castillo, the running mate of conservative Rodolfo Hernández, is an industrial engineer and biochemist who is vice chancellor of a small Catholic university in Bogotá.

Both women identify as Afro Colombian.

Background: About one in 10 Colombians identify as Black, though that number could be higher because of a suspected census undercount.

Academics say some people don't identify as Black because of a long history of discrimination stemming from colonial times.

What they’re saying: The women's candidacies have inspired a lot of racist and classist reactions due to "this idea inherited from colonial times that some people are meant to govern and others to be governed," Restrepo says.

What to watch: Polls show the runoff will be a tight race.

