6 in 10 Americans now say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6, poll finds

Nearly six in 10 Americans think former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The big picture: The findings represent a slight increase since the start of a series of public hearings by the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Driving the news: 58% of those surveyed think the former president should be charged with a crime for his role in the riot, according to the poll conducted on June 17 and 18.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll from April found that 52% thought Trump should be charged, while a poll from the same organizations in January 2021 found that 54% believed he should be charged.

More details: The same portion of Americans (58%) think Trump bears either a great deal or a good amount of responsibility for the events of Jan. 6, the June poll revealed.