1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
6 in 10 Americans now say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6, poll finds
Nearly six in 10 Americans think former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.
The big picture: The findings represent a slight increase since the start of a series of public hearings by the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Driving the news: 58% of those surveyed think the former president should be charged with a crime for his role in the riot, according to the poll conducted on June 17 and 18.
- An ABC News/Washington Post poll from April found that 52% thought Trump should be charged, while a poll from the same organizations in January 2021 found that 54% believed he should be charged.
More details: The same portion of Americans (58%) think Trump bears either a great deal or a good amount of responsibility for the events of Jan. 6, the June poll revealed.
- Sixty percent of Americans also believe the Jan. 6 committee is conducting a fair and impartial investigation.
- However, only 34% of Americans said they were watching the committee's hearings very or somewhat closely.