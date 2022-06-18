Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Bitcoin falls below $20k for first time since 2020

Jacob Knutson
A Bitcoin ATM in New York City on June 13.
A Bitcoin ATM in New York City on June 13. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, sunk below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020 on Saturday.

Why it matters: Bitcoin's fall has erased tens of billions of dollars of value in the digital currency and signals broadening turmoil in the cryptocurrency market.

The big picture: The last time Bitcoin was below $20,000 was in December 2020, and many in the industry believed it would not fall below that threshold since soaring in value in 2021, according to AP.

  • At one point on Saturday, Bitcoin was trading below $19,000.
  • Ethereum, another major currency, also slumped, trading under $1,000 on Saturday afternoon.

