Philadelphia is taking a novel approach to lowering its high rate of evictions, especially among Black renters.

It’s a pandemic-era program that requires landlords and tenants on the verge of an eviction filing to sit down and come to an agreement before ever entering a courtroom. So far, most landlords and tenants in the city have been happy with the results.

Guests: Axios Philadelphia reporter Taylor Allen and Carl Gershenson, project director at The Eviction Lab.

