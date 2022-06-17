Source: CoinGecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

Since the bear market in crypto set in in early May, users have been redeeming the stablecoin tether (USDT) for dollars at a high rate.

Why it matters: The dollar-backed tether has been the liquidity lubricant that has made crypto markets work. It's the main partner in trading pairs with cryptocurrencies on exchanges all over the world.

Be smart: Tether's dropping along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, but it works differently with a stablecoin.

When the market cap of a stablecoin drops, it's because that actual supply is dropping (whereas bitcoin's market cap drops with price, but the supply stays the same).

Meanwhile, its rival, usd coin, has been increasing supply, suggesting some users are switching.

By the numbers: Tether reached an all-time high market cap over $83 billion in May, but has shed 17% of its supply since.

Every day for the last week it has shed over a hundred million tether, some days, nearly a billion.

Each tether is meant to be redeemable for one U.S. dollar.

In a mid-May attestation, it said it had $82.4 billion in reserves. Of that, it noted that $20.1 billion was in commercial paper and $39.2 billion was in U.S. treasuries.

Be smart: Tether's commitment to transparency has long been a cause for concern.