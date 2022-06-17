North Carolina judge vacates Freedom Riders' convictions

A North Carolina judge on Friday posthumously vacated the sentences of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men who participated in the first of the "freedom rides," according to the AP.

The big picture: The four men — James Felmet, Andrew Johnson, Igal Roodenko, and Rustin — participated in the first "freedom ride" in 1947, which sought to challenge bus segregation laws.

Driving the news: Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour presided over the special session on Friday in the same courtroom where the four were originally sentenced 75 years earlier, the AP reported.

“We failed these men,” Baddour said, according to the AP.

“We failed their cause and we failed to deliver justice in our community. And for that, I apologize. So we’re doing this today to right a wrong, in public, and on the record.”

Background: The first "freedom ride" came after the Supreme Court ruled in 1946 that segregation on interstate travel was unconstitutional.