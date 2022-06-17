New Mexico county certifies election results after standoff

A majority of a New Mexico county commission voted to certify the results of a June 7 primary election after a court order to do so, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The vote puts an end to a standoff between state officials that threw election results into question and "set off national alarms about potential election subversion," CNN writes.

Driving the news: The Otero County Commission in New Mexico voted 2-1 to certify the results of the June 7 primary, the Washington Post reports.

While both Republican County commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherl voted to certify the primary results, commissioner Couy Griffin voted "no," CNN reports.

“My vote to remain a no isn’t based on any evidence, it’s not based on any facts, it’s only based on my gut feeling and my own intuition, and that’s all I need,” Griffin said, per the Washington Post.

Catch up quick: The New Mexico State Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Otero County Commission to certify the 2022 primary election results by Friday, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

The New Mexico secretary of state previously sued the commission over refusing to certify the election results.

The commission originally voted against certifying the results, expressing concerns about Dominion voting machines.

The big picture: The entire incident is an example of how President Trump's claims of election fraud have impacted elections at the local level.