New Mexico county certifies election results after standoff
A majority of a New Mexico county commission voted to certify the results of a June 7 primary election after a court order to do so, according to multiple reports.
Why it matters: The vote puts an end to a standoff between state officials that threw election results into question and "set off national alarms about potential election subversion," CNN writes.
Driving the news: The Otero County Commission in New Mexico voted 2-1 to certify the results of the June 7 primary, the Washington Post reports.
- While both Republican County commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherl voted to certify the primary results, commissioner Couy Griffin voted "no," CNN reports.
- “My vote to remain a no isn’t based on any evidence, it’s not based on any facts, it’s only based on my gut feeling and my own intuition, and that’s all I need,” Griffin said, per the Washington Post.
Catch up quick: The New Mexico State Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Otero County Commission to certify the 2022 primary election results by Friday, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.
- The New Mexico secretary of state previously sued the commission over refusing to certify the election results.
- The commission originally voted against certifying the results, expressing concerns about Dominion voting machines.
The big picture: The entire incident is an example of how President Trump's claims of election fraud have impacted elections at the local level.
- The spotlight turned to Dominion after the 2020 election because Trump and his allies suggested the company rigged the election.