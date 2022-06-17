Blinken says he raises LGBTQ+ rights "in every conversation" with Saudis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Politico Thursday that he raises LGBTQ+ rights in meetings with Saudi officials "invariably, in every conversation," but stood by President Biden's planned July visit to Saudi Arabia.

Why it matters: The kingdom has criminalized same-sex sexual activity, which can carry the death penalty, and sets a range of severe restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights.

What he's saying: In discussions of LGBTQ+ rights with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, "we have real engagement," Blinken told Politico.

But America's foreign policy does not only encompass human rights, he added. "Everything has to be reflected in what we do."

"We were determined from day one to recalibrate the relationship: not rupture, recalibrate."

The big picture: The Biden administration has in some instances defended LGBTQ+ rights in countries that criminalize homosexuality.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait tweeted its support for LGBTQ+ rights in English and Arabic to mark Pride Month earlier this month, leading Kuwait's government to summon a senior U.S. diplomat in retaliation.

Yes, but: Its attempt at a balancing act has also spurred criticism that the administration fails to respond with urgency when LGBTQ+ rights come under attack in other countries, Politico notes.