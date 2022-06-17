America's belief in God hits new low

The number of Americans who believe in God has dropped to the lowest level in the 78 years Gallup has asked the question, per a poll out Friday.

Driving the news: 81% of U.S. adults say they believe in God — down 6 points from 2017.

Belief in God dropped the most among young adults and liberals and Democrats, with these groups showing a drop of 10 or more percentage points compared to an average of polls from 2013 to 2017, Gallup found.

More than 90% of Americans believed in God between 1944 and 2011.

Conservatives and married adults experienced very little change in beliefs and other subgroups, including education level and ages, experienced but a modest decline.

By the numbers: 62% of liberals, 68% of young adults and 72% of Democrats say they believe in God. These groups experienced the largest declines in beliefs, Gallup notes.

Belief in God is highest among political conservatives, with 94% saying they believe in God, and Republicans, with 92% saying so.

Between the lines: While the percentage of Americans who believe in God is down over the last five years — and down even more when compared to the last several decades — a majority of Americans still believe in God, Gallup found.

