Anti-vaccine doctor sentenced to 2 months for storming the Capitol

A doctor who is a leader in the anti-vaccine movement was sentenced to two months in prison on Thursday for storming the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

The big picture: Simone Gold was sentenced to two months in jail and one year of supervised release for her role in the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and $500 restitution.

Gold, who is from California, delivered speeches to rioters that day, according to court documents.

She had traveled to Washington D.C. from Tampa, Florida the day before to speak out against COVID-19 lockdowns and to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine.

What they're saying: Gold told the judge that she regrets her actions that day and had not intended to get involved in something that was “so destructive to our nation," AP reports.

"It's the opposite of who I am," she said, adding that her reputation was "utterly shredded."

Flashback: After the Jan. 6 riot, Gold told the Washington Post that she didn't witness any violence at the Capitol and she didn't think she was breaking any laws.