Tesla raises prices again on its electric cars

Tesla is once again raising the prices of its electric vehicles amid record inflation and rising material costs.

Driving the news: For some models, the price hikes are the fourth of the year, Reuters reported Thursday citing information from brokerage Credit Suisse.

Tesla officials, including CEO Elon Musk, spoke of material cost and price increases in April during the company's quarterly earnings call with analysts.

Musk said some suppliers have requested increases from 20 to 30% for parts from last year to the end of this year.

Tesla price increases

Details: The increase on some models is as high as $6,000, according to Electrek, which has been tracking the price increases.

The automaker raised the price of its long-range Model Y by approximately 5% to $65,990.

The Model 3 base cost increased by $2,000 to $57,990.

The Model S increased by $5,000 to $104,990.

What they're saying: “Actually on the price increase front, I should mention that it may seem like maybe we’re being unreasonable about increasing the prices of our vehicles, given that we had record profitability this quarter,” Musk said in April.

“But the wait list for our vehicles is quite long. And some of the vehicles that people will order, the wait list extends into next year.

“So our prices of vehicles ordered now are really anticipating a supplier and logistics cost growth that we’re aware of and believe will happen over the next six to 12 months,” Musk said.

Tesla staff cuts

Flashback: Earlier in June, Musk reportedly said in an internal memo to staff this week that he is prepared to cut staff by about 10%, citing a "super bad feeling" about the economy.