Medicare has a data problem

The race and ethnicity data Medicare collects on its beneficiaries is less accurate for such groups as American Indians, Asian-Pacific Islanders and Hispanics, limiting the program's ability to assess health disparities, according to a federal audit.

Why it matters: Inaccuracies can undercut efforts to address inequities and measure results.

The pandemic underscored sharp disparities among Medicare beneficiaries, with Black, Hispanic and American Indians accounting for disproportionately high rates of cases and hospitalizations.

Go deeper: Medicare's primary source for race and ethnicity information is Social Security data, even though it's limited to only a few categories and missing for 3.3 million beneficiaries, the HHS inspector general's office reported in the audit.

Medicare administrators applied an algorithm to improve visibility that relies on a list of names frequently associated with Asian-Pacific Islanders and Hispanic individuals.

But even after applying the algorithm, 1.3 million beneficiaries still have "Unknown" or missing information, while another 600,000 are categorized as "Other," the inspector general found.

What's ahead: The program is taking steps like incorporating race and ethnicity questions that are consistent with the HHS standards and is expanding use of an alternative algorithm.