Ford recalls 2.9 million cars due to rollaway risk

Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles due to a rollaway risk, per AP.

Why it matters: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has multiple reports of property damage and injuries potentially related to the problem.

The big picture: The cables in the cars can detach or degrade over time, which can lead to vehicles not shifting into the intended gear, according to documents from the NHTSA.

The cars might not shift into the correct gear and could move in an unintended direction, CNN writes.

Details: The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.