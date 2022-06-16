11 mins ago - Economy & Business
Ford recalls 2.9 million cars due to rollaway risk
Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles due to a rollaway risk, per AP.
Why it matters: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has multiple reports of property damage and injuries potentially related to the problem.
The big picture: The cables in the cars can detach or degrade over time, which can lead to vehicles not shifting into the intended gear, according to documents from the NHTSA.
- The cars might not shift into the correct gear and could move in an unintended direction, CNN writes.
Details: The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.
- Ford currently has over 1,600 warranty reports and 230 complaints about the problem, per AP.