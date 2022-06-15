Skip to main content
Biden administration has sent $5.6B to Ukraine since start of war

Ivana Saric
Ukrainian soldiers with big cannon gun
Ukrainian soldiers on June 15. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has approved roughly $5.6 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February, according to the Department of Defense.

Driving the news: President Biden announced a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, the largest single amount approved thus far in the war.

  • The aid package will include more arms for Ukraine, such as coastal defense systems, artillery, advanced rocket systems and ammunition.

Flashback: On June 1, the Department of Defense estimated that it had committed more than $4.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

The big picture: Just a month before the invasion began, the U.S. estimated that it had committed more than $2.7 billion in aid to Ukraine since 2014.

