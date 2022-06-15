The Biden administration has approved roughly $5.6 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February, according to the Department of Defense.

Driving the news: President Biden announced a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, the largest single amount approved thus far in the war.

The aid package will include more arms for Ukraine, such as coastal defense systems, artillery, advanced rocket systems and ammunition.

Flashback: On June 1, the Department of Defense estimated that it had committed more than $4.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

In mid-May the Department of Defense announced $100 million in security assistance, on top of earlier packages of $150 million and $800 million.

Another $700 million was allocated in late May for a package that would provide Ukraine with longer-range missile systems.

The big picture: Just a month before the invasion began, the U.S. estimated that it had committed more than $2.7 billion in aid to Ukraine since 2014.

Go deeper: Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine