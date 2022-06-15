32 mins ago - World
Biden administration has sent $5.6B to Ukraine since start of war
The Biden administration has approved roughly $5.6 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February, according to the Department of Defense.
Driving the news: President Biden announced a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, the largest single amount approved thus far in the war.
- The aid package will include more arms for Ukraine, such as coastal defense systems, artillery, advanced rocket systems and ammunition.
Flashback: On June 1, the Department of Defense estimated that it had committed more than $4.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the invasion.
- In mid-May the Department of Defense announced $100 million in security assistance, on top of earlier packages of $150 million and $800 million.
- Another $700 million was allocated in late May for a package that would provide Ukraine with longer-range missile systems.
The big picture: Just a month before the invasion began, the U.S. estimated that it had committed more than $2.7 billion in aid to Ukraine since 2014.
