U.S. sanctions members of Russian extremist group

The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled new sanctions on Wednesday against members of the white supremacist Russian Imperial Movement, which the State Department designated a terrorist group in 2020.

What they're saying: "RIM and its supporters continue to exacerbate Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine through their fundraising efforts," Brian Nelson, the undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

RIM "has sought to raise and move funds using the international financial system with the intent of building a global network of violent groups that foster extremist views and subvert democratic processes," Nelson added.

The big picture: The first person sanctioned is Stanislav Shevchuk, a Europe-based representative of the group that has spoken at RIM rallies in Europe and has previously traveled to the U.S. to try and establish connections between RIM and domestic far-right extremist and white nationalist groups, per the statement.

Also sanctioned is Alexander Zhuchkovsky, a RIM supporter in Russia who has fundraised and recruited for the group via social media.

Zhuchkovsky has purchased weapons and supplies for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine and has been an instructor at RIM's training center in St. Petersburg, "where participants receive training to conduct acts of terrorism and violence," per the press release.

The U.S. also sanctioned Swedish national Anton Thulin, who was involved in bomb attacks on Swedish asylum centers in 2017, "for his continued pursuit of terrorist training, even after serving his prison ... which demonstrates that he continues to be a terrorism threat."