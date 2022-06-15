Ukrainian developers are giving gamers a powerful look at the impacts of Russia’s invasion of their country.

Driving the news: Those glimpses have appeared online over the past few days in the midst of digital showcases of upcoming video games.

Such events are generally stuffed with flashy trailers and narrated with promotional talking points.

Not so, for a few minutes each during two recent shows.

What they’re saying: “We have air raid sirens around the clock,” says Taras Kukurian, community manager at Ukraine-based studio GSC Game World, as he walks amid shattered buildings in a video released yesterday as part of an Xbox showcase.

“For 3 months, I live and work in this corridor,” says narrative designer Dariia Tsepkova, gesturing to the narrow space she shares with a one-eyed dog she says was rescued from the shelling of the city of Hostomel.

Some of the GSC developers got out of the country. Others did not. Some try to continue development. Others appear in fatigues, saying they’re fighting to defend their country.

What they expected to be doing and what some still are doing is make STALKER 2, a first-person shooter that the war has delayed until 2023.

Says the writer Tsepkova: “It’s not easy to write violent quests when there’s a war outside your window.”

During the weekend’s Future Games Show, several independent Ukrainian developers shared their experiences living under siege.

They talked about living in hallways, escaping bombardments through railway tunnels and struggling to focus with day-to-day life.

And then they shared their games: a peaceful adventure, a Mars colony-builder, a noir detective story and one set amid nightmares.

Another showcased was Zero Losses, an unusual war game about driving a supply truck to support combatants in a war-torn land.

The big picture: Games aren’t just played by people around the world. They’re made by people around the world.

That creates an opportunity to connect players to events happening far from their homes.

The invasion of Ukraine has been widely discussed in gaming. Support for Ukraine from the culture and the industry has been prominent.

The bottom line: These showcase videos were a moment to bring the tragedy of the invasion back to the fore.

They come at a time when Russian forces are gaining in Ukraine’s east while media attention on the war fades.

