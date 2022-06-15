Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya is fired

Fadel Allassan
Patrick Lyoya.
A person wears a sweater with an image of Patrick Lyoya as protesters march in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 16, 2022. Photo: MUSTAFA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

The Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop in April has been fired, City Manager Mark Washington said in a statement Wednesday.

Details: The termination took place on June 10 after the former officer, Christopher Schurr, waived his right to a discharge hearing, per the statement. The incident drew national attention after videos of Lyoya's final moments were made public.

  • The videos showed Schurr lying on the back of Lyoya, 26, before Schurr fatally shot him in the head.

Driving the news: Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in Kent County last week.

