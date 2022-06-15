Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya is fired

The Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop in April has been fired, City Manager Mark Washington said in a statement Wednesday.

Details: The termination took place on June 10 after the former officer, Christopher Schurr, waived his right to a discharge hearing, per the statement. The incident drew national attention after videos of Lyoya's final moments were made public.

The videos showed Schurr lying on the back of Lyoya, 26, before Schurr fatally shot him in the head.

Driving the news: Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in Kent County last week.