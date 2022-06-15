Microsoft pulls plug on Internet Explorer today after 27 years

Microsoft's Internet Explorer sunsets today, after more than 20 years.

Driving the news: The announcement came last year from Microsoft that they would be retiring the browser today and that they would be shifting their focus to their new browser Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge will be able to access "older, legacy websites and applications" through an Internet Explorer mode, according to Microsoft's announcement.

Its few remaining users were devastated.

“I’m still trying to process it,” Sam Maumalanga told the Wall Street Journal. “I’ve used it for so long—it’s the first thing I get on on my laptop.”

Our thought bubble: The IE browser lay at the heart of the Justice Department's antitrust case against Microsoft that consumed the industry for five years beginning in 1997 and came close to a government-mandated breakup of the tech giant, per Axios' Scott Rosenberg.