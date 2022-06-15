56 mins ago - Economy & Business
Elon Musk appeals judge's refusal to end 2018 SEC settlement
Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's refusal to terminate a 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required Tesla to vet his tweets about the company.
The big picture: Musk in a court filing said he will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn an April decision that upheld the settlement.
- Musk in March asked a federal judge to terminate the 2018 settlement that resolved a federal lawsuit over Musk's allegedly false statements about his claims to take Tesla private, writing on Twitter that he had "funding secured."
- The settlement required Tesla's counsel to screen Musk's tweets about the company. It also required Musk to step down as Tesla's chair and pay a $20 million fine.
