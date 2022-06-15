Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's refusal to terminate a 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required Tesla to vet his tweets about the company.

The big picture: Musk in a court filing said he will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn an April decision that upheld the settlement.

Musk in March asked a federal judge to terminate the 2018 settlement that resolved a federal lawsuit over Musk's allegedly false statements about his claims to take Tesla private, writing on Twitter that he had "funding secured."

The settlement required Tesla's counsel to screen Musk's tweets about the company. It also required Musk to step down as Tesla's chair and pay a $20 million fine.

