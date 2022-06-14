Shakespearean dating game receives peer-reviewed journal release
A Shakespearean dating game published in a peer-reviewed journal takes to heart the Bard’s line that “The course of true love never did run smooth."
What’s happening: We Are Not All Alone Unhappy, the charming side project of Firaxis narrative lead Cat Manning, asks players to test the romantic chemistry between characters from various Shakespeare plays.
- The game was released with the new issue of the academic journal Borrowers and Lenders, accompanied by an essay from Manning explaining its construction.
- Manning wrote in the essay that “These characters carry their personalities and preoccupations into these meetings, and success or failure in a conversation is determined by (my judgment of) what might fulfill each character’s emotional arc.”
What they’re saying: “Before I was in games, I was an academic who wrote on and taught Shakespeare’s plays, so when an academic colleague told me he was putting together [a journal issue] on Shakespeare and gaming and asked if I’d like to contribute, I jumped at the chance to bridge two of my passions in an interactive medium,” Manning told Axios.
The goal of the game is to find a number of happy endings for all nine characters by matching them up. Ever been curious whether Juliet would hit it off with Ophelia?
- “We already have a lot of dark takes on classic literature, so what might a deliberately happy one look like?” Manning says.
While Manning did the writing, she said she brought on Destina Connor and Florencia Minuzzi of Tea-Powered Games to give the project its “teenager’s diary” look.
Manning is no stranger to novel games. She has been a part of creating Blaseball, the very odd, very fascinating browser game that simulates an absurdist baseball league.
- “In the way that Blaseball dramatically widens the possibilities of baseball (incinerations, hauntings, fighting an imperious peanut god), I wanted to widen the story space of Shakespeare plays,” Manning says.
What’s next: During last week’s Summer Game Fest stream, Firaxis announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns, putting Manning in the position of writing superhero fanfic.
- For now, she says she’s just happy to have We Are Not All Alone Unhappy, which she started working on in 2018, out into the world.
- “There were definitely moments where I wondered if I shouldn’t just have released it on my own,” Manning says. “But having it out as part of a journal, and having my idiosyncratic field-crossing game in conversation with academic peers, has been great.”
