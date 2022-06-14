Serena Williams will play at Wimbledon

Serena Williams will play in Wimbledon after being absent from tennis for a year, Williams announced on Tuesday and Wimbledon confirmed.

Driving the news: Williams has not played since last year's Wimbledon tournament, where she injured her right leg during the first round, per the New York Times.

Details: Williams will be a wild card entry for the Ladies' Singles Tournament.

This will be her 21st appearance in the tournament.

What they're saying: "It's a date. [2022.] See you there," Williams wrote on her Instagram post on Tuesday.