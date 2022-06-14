Putin critic Alexei Navalny's whereabouts unknown after prison transfer

Supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny do not know where he is after the politician was abruptly transferred from the prison where he has been serving out a sentence since February 2021.

Why it matters: The transfer comes after Navalny, who has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials of corruption, recently received a new nine-year sentence and charges that could add up to 15 additional years.

He was already serving a prison sentence of about 2.5 years at a prison camp around 74 miles east of Moscow for violating parole after fleeing to Germany to recover from a poisoning attempt by Russia's security forces in 2020.

What they're saying: "Alexei Navalny was transported away from the penal colony No. 2," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a tweet Tuesday.

"His lawyer, who came to see him, was kept at the checkpoint until 14.00, and was then told: 'There is no such convict here.' We do not know where Alexei is now and what colony they are taking him to," Yarmysh added.

"The problem with his transfer to another colony is not only that the high-security colony is much scarier. As long as we don't know where Alexei is, he remains one-on-one with the system that has already tried to kill him, so our main task now is to locate him as soon as possible."

Yarmysh said there had been rumors that Navalny was going to be transferred to a high-security penal colony IK-6 Melekhovo, which is about 155 miles east of Moscow.

The big picture: Prison transfers in Russia can take up to weeks and are typically shrouded in secrecy, according to AP.