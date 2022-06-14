Pfizer on Tuesday said a study showed its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid didn't significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in people with a standard risk of developing severe infections.

Why it matters: The results could mean the antiviral could be largely limited to high-risk patient populations, where it's been shown to be effective.

Driving the news: Pfizer said it was halting enrollment in the study of standard-risk patients after Paxlovid showed a 51% risk reduction, which the company called "non-significant."

The results will be rolled into an application for full FDA approval of the drug in high-risk patients.

Pfizer said the findings won't affect its full-year 2022 revenue forecast.

Where it stands: The FDA in December authorized Paxlovid for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.