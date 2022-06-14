McConnell says he supports Senate bipartisan gun bill framework

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) said Tuesday he's "comfortable" with the gun safety outline a bipartisan group of senators reached this week and will support the bill if it "ends up reflecting what the framework indicated."

Why it matters: McConnell's support for the gun safety deal makes it more likely to get over the 60-vote threshold needed to pass what would be the most significant legislative reform to gun laws in decades.

What he's saying: "For myself, I'm comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicated, I'll be supportive," McConnell said.

The big picture: Lawmakers are still working on drafting legislative text, but the framework focuses on enhanced background checks for people under 21, funding for mental health and school safety and state grants for "red flag" laws.

Lawmakers are working to make sure the legislative text does not alienate the 10 Senate Republicans that have already signed onto support the bill, Axios' Alayna Treene notes.

The framework was negotiated by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

