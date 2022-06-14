Enterprise software company MicroStrategy is at risk of having to post more of its bitcoin after taking out a loan to buy more bitcoin.

Driving the news: The price of the cryptocurrency overnight briefly fell below $21,000 — a level at which the company previously said it could face a margin call. That means MicroStrategy could soon face a requirement to post more capital for its roughly $205 million bitcoin-collateralized three year term loan.

Catch up fast: CEO and co-founder Michael Saylor has become a high-profile bitcoin evangelist, raising eyebrows when he started buying bitcoin for the company's balance sheet.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company has 129,218 bitcoins, according to its most recent quarterly report, effectively making its stock a leveraged bet on the price of the digital asset going up.

It borrowed from crypto-native Silvergate Bank, a unit of Silvergate Capital, in March to buy more bitcoin.

What they're saying: "We remain committed to our bitcoin strategy and intend to stay the course," Saylor tells Axios.

He also pointed to his Tuesday morning tweet, saying the company "structured" the company's balance sheet to withstand "adversity."

Alan Lane, CEO of Silvergate Bank, declined to comment on MicroStrategy. More generally, he described the digital asset industry as a "growing ecosystem," and said they have experienced this volatility before in their eight years as a lender.

Yes, but: MicroStrategy still has plenty of bitcoin to post if it needs.

Of the bitcoin it owns, 95,643 coins remain unencumbered.

Flashback: MicroStrategy since Aug. 2020 has employed a buy-and-hold (known as "HODL" in crypto) strategy, with Saylor warning of the deleterious effects of inflation on cash or equivalent holdings.

Since then, the company has spent nearly $4 billion to acquire bitcoin, paying an average cost of roughly $30,700.

The company also sold convertible bonds to buy bitcoin.

Between the lines: With the price per bitcoin hovering around $22,500, MicroStrategy's strategy is clocking a paper loss at the moment.

What's perhaps more salient to MicroStrategy shareholders is that the company will have a more difficult time acquiring bitcoins at the rate it added to its stash over the last two years, even though they can do so cheaper now.

Threat level: Saylor's enthusiasm for bitcoin also prompted the company to offer the digital asset to employees in their retirement accounts.

Our thought bubble: MicroStrategy's stock could get stuck between the stock market rout and the hard crypto crunch.

What's next: The company's next earnings call will be one to watch.