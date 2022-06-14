Disney Pixar's latest film "Lightyear," which features a scene with a same-sex kiss, has been banned in at least one Middle Eastern country.

Driving the news: The United Arab Emirates announced Monday through its Media Regulatory Office that "Lightyear" had been banned "due to its violation of the country’s media content standards." Same-sex relations are criminalized in the UAE, per the State Department.

The tweet included a poster of the film with a red "no" symbol over it, but the office did not elaborate on the ban.

Context: Movie theaters in the UAE had already started marketing showtimes for the movie, but a social media campaign last weekend called “Ban Showing Lightyear in the Emirates" drew attention to the film's same-sex kiss, per the Associated Press.

Malaysia will also reportedly ban the film, per the AP.

Disney Pixar did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

"Lightyear," which premieres on June 17 features the first-ever same-sex kiss to be featured in a Disney animated film, and it takes place between main character Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and another woman.

"Lightyear" will likely be one of Disney's biggest animated films of the year.

Screenshot of the Media Regulatory Office tweet on "Lightyear." Photo: @uaemro

The backdrop: Pixar had reportedly cut the scene from production initially, before adding it back in after facing internal backlash over LGBTQ representation in movies, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This happened around the time that Disney faced criticism from employees about the company's cautious statement on Florida's bill restricting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms statewide Axios' Sara Fischer writes (Disney later denounced the bill).

Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the film, confirmed to Variety the scene was cut and then added back into the movie.