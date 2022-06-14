Bloomberg News staffer detained in China in 2020 released on bail

Haze Fan, a Bloomberg News staff member working for the outlet's Beijing bureau, has been released on bail more than a year after Chinese authorities detained her on suspicion of national security endangerment.

Driving the news: Fan was last seen in December 2020 being escorted out from her apartment building by "plain clothes security officials."

The big picture: Fan was released on bail in January, according to a statement released by the Chinese embassy in the U.S. last month, which noted that the case is still being investigated but that "Fan's legitimate rights and interests have been fully protected."

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that it only learned of Fan's release over the weekend and has not been able to contact her, though it's unclear why news of her release emerged so late.

What they're saying: “We are encouraged that Haze is out on bail,” John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor in chief, told Bloomberg.