New York enacts bills to protect abortion providers, patients from red state restrictions

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed into law a series of abortion bills Monday that protect providers and patients coming from out-of-state seeking to access the procedure following strict restrictions enacted by some red states.

Driving the news: "My friends the sky is literally on the verge of falling in the next week or two and that’s why we are here today," Hochul said before signing the bills, referring to the upcoming Supreme Court decision that might overturn Roe v. Wade and other precedents that protect abortion access on the federal level.