Jake Sullivan holds "productive" 4.5-hour meeting with China's top diplomat

National security adviser Jake Sullivan held a "productive" 4.5-hour meeting with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg on Monday, a senior administration official told reporters.

State of play: The meeting, which was not announced in advance, came just three days after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

While at that conference, Austin accused Beijing of "destabilizing military activity near Taiwan," while Wei said China would fight against Taiwanese independence "at all costs" and accused the U.S. of "smearing and containing China."

What they're saying: A senior U.S. official briefing reporters on the Sullivan-Yang meeting said it was "productive" and part of the administration's efforts at "managing the competitive dynamic" with Beijing and "reducing risks" by communicating its intentions and priorities.

Sullivan warned China against "certain kinds of assistance to Russia." On North Korea, Sullivan objected to Beijing's veto of a UN Security Council resolution to sanction Pyongyang for its nuclear program and missile tests.

On Taiwan, Sullivan raised concerns about "Beijing's coercive and aggressive actions across the Taiwan Strait," the official said.

In its own readout of the meeting, Beijing said it opposed efforts to "smear China's stance" on the war in Ukraine, and said that while the Biden administration has vowed to adhere to the One China Policy vis-a-vis Taiwan, its "deeds are obviously inconsistent with its words."

"China and the US should strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, and avoid conflicts and confrontations," Beijing's readout said.

Worth noting: The U.S. official declined to comment on whether President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting or call in the near future.