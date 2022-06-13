Jack, meet Coke ... in a can.

What's happening: Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman announced Monday that they will introduce a new alcoholic canned drink branded as Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD.

The ready-to-drink, pre-mixed beverage will be made of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola.

As a "global benchmark," the drink will contain 5% alcohol, though that "will vary depending on the market," and a zero-sugar version will also be sold, the companies said.

Nathan's thought bubble: The only surprising thing about this partnership is that it didn't happen sooner, because it makes way too much sense.