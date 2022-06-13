Louis Jacques Wilguens, a delegate from Haiti to the Special Olympics in Florida, was reported missing the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday.

Driving the news: Wilguens is the latest person missing from the Haitian delegation, after six members of the delegation were reported missing last week.

Details: Wilguens was last seen getting off the bus at the All-Star Sports Resort on Saturday wearing a Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.

He was scheduled to fly out on Sunday but was not seen there.

Background: The other six members who are missing are Antione Joseph Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Mianovich Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean.

What they're saying: Authorities asked if Wilguens is found to "check his well-being" and contact the authorities.