Sports

Seventh Haitian Special Olympics delegate reported missing

Noah Garfinkel
Members of the Haitian Delegation at the Special Olympics on June 5.
Members of the Haitian Delegation at the Special Olympics on June 5. Photo: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Louis Jacques Wilguens, a delegate from Haiti to the Special Olympics in Florida, was reported missing the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday.

Driving the news: Wilguens is the latest person missing from the Haitian delegation, after six members of the delegation were reported missing last week.

Details: Wilguens was last seen getting off the bus at the All-Star Sports Resort on Saturday wearing a Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.

  • He was scheduled to fly out on Sunday but was not seen there.

Background: The other six members who are missing are Antione Joseph Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Mianovich Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean.

What they're saying: Authorities asked if Wilguens is found to "check his well-being" and contact the authorities.

  • No foul play is suspected but all of them turned in their hotel room keys and left behind their personal belongings.
  • Organizers told NBC News that the reason for the disappearance and that the "well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern."
