Seventh Haitian Special Olympics delegate reported missing
Louis Jacques Wilguens, a delegate from Haiti to the Special Olympics in Florida, was reported missing the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday.
Driving the news: Wilguens is the latest person missing from the Haitian delegation, after six members of the delegation were reported missing last week.
Details: Wilguens was last seen getting off the bus at the All-Star Sports Resort on Saturday wearing a Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.
- He was scheduled to fly out on Sunday but was not seen there.
Background: The other six members who are missing are Antione Joseph Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Mianovich Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean.
What they're saying: Authorities asked if Wilguens is found to "check his well-being" and contact the authorities.
- No foul play is suspected but all of them turned in their hotel room keys and left behind their personal belongings.
- Organizers told NBC News that the reason for the disappearance and that the "well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern."