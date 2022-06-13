CoinDesk's social token hook

There was an invisible force at Digital Currency Group CoinDesk's crypto festival in Austin last week: its resurrected social token, DESK. Color us obsessed.

Why it matters: Nearly nine-in-10 Americans have heard of crypto, according to a Pew Research study published in November, but far fewer have ever actually invested in, traded or used them.

The barriers to entry to using digital wallets appear to be a threshold only men of a certain age can hurdle.

The demographic most represented in crypto are men ages 18-29.

What they're saying: "The big idea is to use tokenomics to build a loyal, engaged community by providing the audience with incentives to interact with CoinDesk’s content — and with one another," according to CoinDesk.

Flashback: CoinDesk beta-tested the coin during their virtual event last year and it was considered a hit.

We'd be interested in knowing if user engagement jumped this year given the spotty WiFi.

How it works: No actual money is exchanged for DESK. The coin can only be used within the confines of the CoinDesk ecosystem, on festival grounds and its extension.

We observed gaggles of DESK helpers donning gold t-shirts.

This reporter struggled. The steps were easy and clear enough, but again, WiFi, and the urgency of quests to complete made the onboarding experience stressful.

Thank you to the many DESK helpers, random passers-by and Discord channel community for the technical support.

Context: In effect the DESK tokens offer insight into the world of crypto via interaction.

Setting up a wallet takes work, but the steps taken are necessary in that it immerses the user in the ecosystem. Then, you start getting the jokes.

In order to start collecting DESK, one has to set up a wallet and manually enter into the Polygon network as well as claim an emailed NFT.

Then, set up accounts on CoinDesk to vote and get a heads up on so-called quests to earn tokens.

Earning tokens can become an obsession.

To earn DESK tokens one must take a selfie or attend a panel or make a half-court shot and then upload them to channels on the Discord server to prove that these quests were completed.

one must take a selfie or attend a panel or make a half-court shot and then upload them to channels on the Discord server to prove that these quests were completed. This reporter found these quests fun, but also silly — and did them anyway to earn coin. Result: 704 DESK and new friends.

Spending tokens in real life is not a thing; you just buy into the ecosystem.

There were many taco trucks, coffee houses, bbq joints right around festival grounds that absolutely do not take anything but USD.

I never did end up spending any of my precious tokens on beer/tacos/NFTs as I intended. What if there was a bigger prize for more DESK at the next conference?

The bottom line: DESK tokens offer a taste of what it's like to be part of the community, discord and all.