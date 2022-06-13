A bipartisan group of senators yesterday announced they've agreed on new legislation to address gun violence. The deal falls short of what many Democrats in Congress had been hoping for, but still represents the most meaningful bipartisan movement on guns in almost 30 years.

Plus, the country’s largest Protestant group reckons with sexual abuse.

And, as gas prices hit five dollars a gallon, how to find a little relief.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene and Christianity Today's Kate Shellnut.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Lydia McMullen-Laird and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.