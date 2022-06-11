Russia limiting use of precision missiles throughout Ukraine, UK says

Russia has recently limited its use of precision rocket systems throughout its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, instead resorting to increasingly imprecise rockets, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

Why it matters: Russia rationing its use of such weapons could suggest that its stockpile is dwindling and that Western sanctions may have hamstrung its ability to produce more.

What they're saying: "Russia is likely resorting to such inefficient weapon systems because it is running short of more precise modern missiles," the U.K.'s Defense Ministry said in an analysis on Saturday.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, warned last month that "the aggressor continues to launch high-precision missile strikes in the depths of our territory," estimating that Russia was firing an average of 10-14 ballistic and cruise missiles per day around that time.

The big picture: Russian missiles struck Kyiv earlier this week for the first time since late April, destroying foreign-donated military equipment and railway facilities and other infrastructure.

