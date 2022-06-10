Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Friday said he decided to fine the team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments on the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol insurrection.

Driving the news: Earlier this week Del Rio referred to the Capitol attack as “a dust-up,” prompting the ire of fans, players and even some elected officials.

Context: The comments followed a tweet by Del Rio asking why protests in response to George Floyd were not seen as worse than the Capitol Riots.

Del Rio later apologized and said he "understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests," according to the statement from Rivera.

The money from the fine will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, Rivera said in the statement.

What he's saying: "I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for," Rivera said in his statement.

Rivera also stated that he "will not tolerate any equivalency" between the protests over George Floyd's murder and the Capitol Riots.

Of note: Del Rio comments come at a time when the Commanders are trying to find public funding for a new stadium, and were cited by several state legislators as a reason why they wouldn't support a big legislative package to help the team.