Retailers are gearing up to accept crypto.

Driving the news: That's according to a fresh report from Deloitte. They surveyed over 2,000 executives in retail organizations, and 65% of respondents said that their company either has already enabled crypto payments or should do so within a year.

By the numbers: Other findings include:

64% said they saw significant customer interest in paying with crypto.

85% said they believed crypto payments would be ubiquitous within five years.

83% said enabling stablecoins was a high priority, at least.

What they're saying: “This survey shows that merchants view acceptance of digital currencies — driven by consumer acceptance and demand — as key to driving business, and those that are slow to adopt run the risk of falling significantly behind,” said Zachary Aron, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

