53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Picking good economic forecasters is impossible

Felix Salmon
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

If you can forecast the economy with greater accuracy than anybody else, you're going to be in high demand from investors looking for edge in the markets.

  • The catch: There's always someone who got it more right than anybody else. But it's never the same person this year as it was last year.

How it works: According to the FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards, the best forecasters of the U.S. economy were:

  • In 2019: HSBC; National Bank of Canada; and Danske Bank.
  • In 2020: Société Générale; Raiffeisen Research; and Julius Baer.
  • In 2021: Goldman Sachs; BMO Capital Markets; and TD Economics.

The bottom line: Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

