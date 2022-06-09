Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios Visuals

Boston, the Washington D.C./Baltimore corridor and the San Francisco Bay Area rank among the top 25 life science clusters in the U.S. as the battle for talent heats up, according to a new report from CBRE.

The list also includes non-coastal cities such as Pittsburgh, Dallas and Salt Lake City.

"The mass and density of talent leads to these markets' success," the report says about its criteria. They also benefit from "world-leading" universities and industry presence, the report says.

By the numbers: Job growth in life sciences professions including bioengineers, biochemists, microbiologists and data scientists expanded by 79% since 2001 to roughly 500,000, CBRE's report says. The overall U.S. job growth rate during that time was 8%.