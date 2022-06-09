4 hours ago - Health
Life sciences talent expands across U.S.
Boston, the Washington D.C./Baltimore corridor and the San Francisco Bay Area rank among the top 25 life science clusters in the U.S. as the battle for talent heats up, according to a new report from CBRE.
- The list also includes non-coastal cities such as Pittsburgh, Dallas and Salt Lake City.
- "The mass and density of talent leads to these markets' success," the report says about its criteria. They also benefit from "world-leading" universities and industry presence, the report says.
By the numbers: Job growth in life sciences professions including bioengineers, biochemists, microbiologists and data scientists expanded by 79% since 2001 to roughly 500,000, CBRE's report says. The overall U.S. job growth rate during that time was 8%.