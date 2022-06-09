10 mins ago - Politics & Policy
5 Marines killed in aircraft crash during training mission in California
Five Marines were killed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, after the MV-22B Osprey they were flying crashed, the U.S. Marine Corps announced Thursday.
Driving the news: It's currently unknown what caused the crash but an investigation is underway, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
- The identities of deceased service members are not released until 24 hours after all of their next of kin are notified.
What they're saying: "We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap," Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the statement.
- "Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," he added.