5 Marines killed in aircraft crash during training mission in California

Five Marines were killed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, after the MV-22B Osprey they were flying crashed, the U.S. Marine Corps announced Thursday.

Driving the news: It's currently unknown what caused the crash but an investigation is underway, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The identities of deceased service members are not released until 24 hours after all of their next of kin are notified.

What they're saying: "We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap," Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the statement.