Chart: Axios Visuals. Source: Envoy

Workplace office visits are up more than 300% since the pandemic sparked a worldwide office exodus, per new data from workplace platform company Envoy, shared with Axios.

Envoy's data is based on employee and visitor sign-ins from 14,000 worldwide locations across a range of companies.

By the numbers:

Larger companies are seeing a bigger rebound — office visits are up 88% since the start of this year for companies with 1,500 or more employees, compared to just 56% for those with fewer than 50.

Non-employee visits are up 43% overall so far this year, in part thanks to the return of onsite interviews, Envoy says.

What they're saying: "We expect the momentum to continue," says Envoy head of analytics Jonathan Weindel. "And we see it in the headlines — almost every day more companies are either coming back fully, or coming back in a more hybrid fashion."

Between the lines: The data is further evidence that fully remote work is dying off as companies pressure workers to head back into the office.

Yes, but: Many companies are at least embracing hybrid work.

What's next: Envoy expects a further 30% bump in weekly traffic over the next six months — meaning execs, office managers and workers should brace for less elbow room.