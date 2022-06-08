Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday that the country is launching a "Book of Executioners" to collect evidence of war crimes during Russia's occupation.

Driving the news: Russia has committed around 15,000 war crimes since the start of the war in February, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told reporters at The Hague in late May, per the BBC.

What they're saying: "Next week, a special publication is to be launched — 'The Book of Executioners' — an information system to collect confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelensky said in a video address.

Zelensky noted that the creation of the database has been in the works for "some time already" and will chronicle "concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians."

The big picture: The system will collect information not only on soldiers who directly perpetrated war crimes but on commanders who issued the orders.

Venediktova said in April that her office had opened 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes by Russian soldiers since the start of the invasion.

