Harvey Weinstein to be charged for assault in the U.K.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the United Kingdom after British prosecutors on Wednesday said that they'd given police authorization to proceed with the charges.

Driving the news: The charges pertain to an alleged assault in London in 1996, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's crime division, said in the press release.

The charges were authorized "following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Ainslie added.

The big picture: In March 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on counts of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual.