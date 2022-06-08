Data: Mortgage Bankers Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are continuing to slam the brakes on home borrowing.

Driving the news: Mortgage applications tumbled to a 22-year low, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday based on its weekly Market Composite Index.

That figure, which includes new mortgages and refinancing activity, declined 6.5% from a week earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Context: The upswing in mortgage rates in 2022 has made it costlier to borrow, while consumers have grown more pessimistic about the economy.

"These worsening affordability challenges have been particularly hard on prospective first-time buyers," Joel Kan, MBA’s associated vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

Flashback: Freddie Mac's chief economist said last week that the housing market is "normalizing."