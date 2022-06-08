Most hospitals failing price transparency rule

Six months after a federal price transparency rule went into effect in 2021, adherence to the rule by hospitals was low, according to new research published in JAMA on Tuesday.

Zoom in: Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the rule required hospitals to disclose five types of standard charges for all services in an accessible file, and have a consumer-friendly display for at least 300 shoppable services.

Yes, but: Only 6% of facilities covered by the rule were totally compliant.

Looking across roughly 5,000 hospitals, 14% of hospitals had had an adherent machine-readable file but no shoppable display.

About 30% had a shoppable display but no machine-readable file.

And more than half of hospitals had neither.

The intrigue: Acute care hospitals with less revenue per patient per day located in unconcentrated health care markets and in urban areas were more likely to be transparent.