More than 300 people have pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 charges

Approximately 305 people have pleaded guilty to several charges in relation to the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol insurrection, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Most of the charges have been to misdemeanors. However, three members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia have pleaded guilty to the federal charge of seditious conspiracy.

Seditious conspiracy is a crime that consists of conspiring against the authority or legitimacy of the state and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

246 of those that have pled guilty have done so to misdemeanors, 59 have pled guilty to felonies, and 19 to charges of assaulting law enforcement officials.

By the numbers: Over 840 people have been arrested in relation to the riot in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

185 people have received sentences for their roles in the insurrection, with around 80 people being sentenced to "periods of incarceration."

Six people have been found guilty at court trials, including five who were found guilty by juries of felonies. One was found guilty of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon."

What they're saying: "The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," according to a department press release.

What's also happening: Hearings by the House select committee investigating the riot are set to start this week, and will feature "a combination of testimony from key witnesses, harrowing new video footage and committee members laying out their case in televised speeches," Axios' Alayna Treene and Zach Basu report.