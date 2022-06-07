Sarah Guo leaving Greylock to launch her own fund

Sarah Guo is stepping down as a general partner at venture capital firm Greylock to start her own fund, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Guo is among a small number of general partners at major VC firms who are women, and she's just the second ever in Greylock's five-decade history.

Background: Guo joined the firm in 2013 from Goldman Sachs and became a general partner in 2018.

At Greylock, she led investments in companies like Sqreen, Awake Networks and Cleo.

She'll transition to being a board partner for Greylock, per the firm's website.

Update: Just as this story posted, Guo confirmed the move via a Twitter thread. She wrote, in part:

"For a Wisconsin-born child of immigrant entrepreneurs, getting to work with startups that have touched billions of people and transformed the world has been extraordinary. And the primary lesson I've taken from the last decade is not of scale, but of speed and leverage: I believe in nothing more deeply than the ability of small groups of open-minded and insanely ambitious people to rapidly change the world."

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect that Guo was Greylock's second woman general partner (not its first).