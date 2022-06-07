Bicycle Health, a start up focused on virtual treatment for opioid addiction, raised a $50 million Series B round, founder and CEO Ankit Gupta tells Axios exclusively, bringing the company's total funding to $83 million.

Why it matters: New data suggest a 15% rise in opioid overdose deaths during the pandemic, and research shows the drugs meant to treat it aren't reaching those most in need. Enter Boston-based Bicycle Health, whose purely virtual offering affords patients a key benefit that in-person options can't: Anonymity.

"Over and over what comes up [among patients] is the shame — people don't want to talk to their primary care provider, they don't want to talk to their partner," says Gupta.

Context: The vast majority of people with an opioid use disorder are not receiving medication-assisted treatment, which significantly curbs overdose risk.

Details: InterAlpen Partners led the round, and insiders Questa Capital, Frist Cressey Ventures and City Light Capital also participated.

How it works: Bicycle enters into value-based contracts with health plans and offers a $199 per month direct-to-consumer option.

After a free consultation, Bicycle members are matched with a provider who builds a personalized treatment plan and, if appropriate, prescribes medication.

Bicycle also offers online group support and measures patients' progress with assessments including standard depression and anxiety questionnaires.

What they're saying: Because it's entirely digital, Bicycle may help people avoid the stigma linked with getting treated for opioid use disorder, academics and investors tell Axios.

"Virtual treatment affords patients anonymity and can lower cost of treatment," says Shivan Bhavnani, founder of the Global Institute of Mental and Brain Health Investment.

"Telehealth facilitates care for many patients who have difficulty attending in-person appointments due to logistical and psychological barriers," write researchers in a 2021 study in the Harm Reduction Journal.

The other side: There are challenges linked with treating addiction virtually, from reaching people in areas without stable internet to ensuring people are receiving full wraparound care.

"There is skepticism among traditional addiction specialists regarding the long-term efficacy of the fully virtual model," says Bhavnani.

The bottom line: While it remains unclear whether a hybrid or fully-virtual model is best for addiction treatment, one thing is clear: More options are sorely needed.