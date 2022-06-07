23 hours ago - Health
Nursing homes face closure risks amid staff shortages post-COVID
Nursing homes across the U.S. are facing closure risks amid staff shortages and higher operating costs as the country emerges from the pandemic, according to a survey by the American Health Care Association released Monday.
Why it matters: Nearly 60% of nursing homes in the U.S. are operating at a financial loss and nearly three-quarters are concerned about possible closures due to staffing shortages, per the survey.
- Staffing shortages at nursing homes and health care facilities have persisted throughout the pandemic, putting a strain on both workers and affecting the care patients receive.
The big picture: The survey, conducted last month across 759 facilities, found that 60% of nursing homes said their staffing situations had worsened since the start of the year, with 87% facing "moderate or high" staffing shortages.
- A large majority of the nursing homes surveyed said they had hired temporary staff and limited new admissions into the homes in recent months to cope with the shortages, while 99% said they had asked current staff to work overtime.
- 73% of nursing homes said they were concerned about possibly having to close if staffing shortages persist.
- Operating costs at nursing homes have increased by an average of 41% over the past year, with 59% of nursing homes saying they are currently operating at a loss.