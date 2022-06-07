Nursing homes face closure risks amid staff shortages post-COVID

Nursing homes across the U.S. are facing closure risks amid staff shortages and higher operating costs as the country emerges from the pandemic, according to a survey by the American Health Care Association released Monday.

Why it matters: Nearly 60% of nursing homes in the U.S. are operating at a financial loss and nearly three-quarters are concerned about possible closures due to staffing shortages, per the survey.

Staffing shortages at nursing homes and health care facilities have persisted throughout the pandemic, putting a strain on both workers and affecting the care patients receive.

The big picture: The survey, conducted last month across 759 facilities, found that 60% of nursing homes said their staffing situations had worsened since the start of the year, with 87% facing "moderate or high" staffing shortages.