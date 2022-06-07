57 mins ago - World
Judge keeps Mexico City bullfighting suspension in place
A judge has allowed a temporary stay on bullfighting in Mexico City to continue while a lawsuit challenging its legality moves forward.
Why it matters: Mexico City hosts the world’s largest bullfighting arena, Plaza México, which fits 50,000 people.
Driving the news: The judge's ruling was made public Tuesday.
- He first paused all bullfights for the month of June at Plaza México after the organization Justicia Junta sued, arguing bullfighting violates local animal protection laws.
- Now that stay will extend past June.
Supporters say banning the tradition would be a “violation of and a unilateral assault against the human right to enjoy culture.”
- They say a ban threatens the socioeconomic apparatus built around bullfighting, from breeders to vendors near Plaza México.
- Plaza México is counter-suing, arguing the judge didn't have authority to pause bullfighting.
Flashback: Spaniards introduced bullfighting in Mexico around 1562, and it’s been a tradition passed down through generations.
- But five Latin American countries have banned it as concerns over animal rights grew.
- Five Mexican states have already banned bullfighting: Sinaloa, Sonora, Coahuila, Guerrero and Quintana Roo.
- A bill to permanently ban bullfighting passed out of committee in February in Mexico City. A full vote hasn’t been scheduled yet.