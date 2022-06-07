A judge has allowed a temporary stay on bullfighting in Mexico City to continue while a lawsuit challenging its legality moves forward.

Why it matters: Mexico City hosts the world’s largest bullfighting arena, Plaza México, which fits 50,000 people.

Driving the news: The judge's ruling was made public Tuesday.

He first paused all bullfights for the month of June at Plaza México after the organization Justicia Junta sued, arguing bullfighting violates local animal protection laws.

Now that stay will extend past June.

Supporters say banning the tradition would be a “violation of and a unilateral assault against the human right to enjoy culture.”

They say a ban threatens the socioeconomic apparatus built around bullfighting, from breeders to vendors near Plaza México.

Plaza México is counter-suing, arguing the judge didn't have authority to pause bullfighting.

Flashback: Spaniards introduced bullfighting in Mexico around 1562, and it’s been a tradition passed down through generations.