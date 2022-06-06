Supreme Court declines to hear case from couple that pointed guns at BLM protest
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a St. Louis couple that pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020.
Catch up fast: In February, the Missouri Supreme Court indefinitely suspended the law licenses of Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for Missouri's Senate seat, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey.
- The court stayed the suspension on the condition they serve a year's probation.
State of play: In their appeal to the Supreme Court, the couple argued that the court violated their Second Amendment rights and denied them their rights under the due process clause of the Constitution.
- They argued they were "exercising lawful rights to bear arms in defense of their person, family, and home."
Flashback: They had pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of fourth-degree assault after pointing guns at anti-racism protesters outside of their home in St. Louis, but they were later pardoned by Missouri's governor.