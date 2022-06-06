The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a St. Louis couple that pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020.

Catch up fast: In February, the Missouri Supreme Court indefinitely suspended the law licenses of Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for Missouri's Senate seat, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey.

The court stayed the suspension on the condition they serve a year's probation.

State of play: In their appeal to the Supreme Court, the couple argued that the court violated their Second Amendment rights and denied them their rights under the due process clause of the Constitution.

They argued they were "exercising lawful rights to bear arms in defense of their person, family, and home."

Flashback: They had pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of fourth-degree assault after pointing guns at anti-racism protesters outside of their home in St. Louis, but they were later pardoned by Missouri's governor.